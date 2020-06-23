Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bramble Rina the one to beat down in grade

The unexposed MARYS ISO (Trap 3) looks set for a first victory in the 18:54 A7. Kelly Macari's charge was well backed for a similar event a fortnight ago and won everywhere bar the shadow of the post. That was a big return to form and he's fancied to go one better in the white jacket this evening.

BRAMBLE RINA (Trap 5) can resume winning ways dropped in grade in the 20:17. Something of a hostage to fortune, she hasn't had the rub of the green in three starts back but now finds herself returned to an A4 and she's much better than this level on her day. Granted more luck she can go well.

IN THE GAP (Trap 2) is worth waiting for in the 21:57 finale. A winner in this grade at the turn of the year, he come on plenty for his reappearance and improved his time again in third last week. A switch to the blue jacket could see him back on the winners' podium.