Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bramble Rina the one to beat down in grade

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Newcastle on Tuesday...

"...she's much better than this level on her day..."

Timeform on Bramble Rina

The unexposed MARYS ISO (Trap 3) looks set for a first victory in the 18:54 A7. Kelly Macari's charge was well backed for a similar event a fortnight ago and won everywhere bar the shadow of the post. That was a big return to form and he's fancied to go one better in the white jacket this evening.

BRAMBLE RINA (Trap 5) can resume winning ways dropped in grade in the 20:17. Something of a hostage to fortune, she hasn't had the rub of the green in three starts back but now finds herself returned to an A4 and she's much better than this level on her day. Granted more luck she can go well.

IN THE GAP (Trap 2) is worth waiting for in the 21:57 finale. A winner in this grade at the turn of the year, he come on plenty for his reappearance and improved his time again in third last week. A switch to the blue jacket could see him back on the winners' podium.

Recommended bets

MARYS ISO (Trap 3) - 18:54 Newcastle
BRAMBLE RINA (Trap 5) - 20:17 Newcastle
IN THE GAP (Trap 2) - 21:57 Newcastle

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Newc 23rd Jun (A7 480m)

Tuesday 23 June, 6.54pm

1. Blackhouse John
2. For The Fallen
3. Marys Iso
4. Bellwood Blue
5. View Lucky
6. Walk In The Tide
Newc 23rd Jun (A4 480m)

Tuesday 23 June, 8.17pm

1. Wraysbury Girl
2. High St Brute
3. Alnwick Alfie
4. Formel Son
5. Bramble Rina
6. Crooks Boris
Newc 23rd Jun (A3 480m)

Tuesday 23 June, 9.57pm

1. Windmill Bruno
2. In The Gap
3. Alnwick Ian
4. Alnwick Beauty
5. Mill Gio
6. Istabark
