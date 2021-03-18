Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Boy can Peaky at the right time

DO THE FLOSS (Trap 6) - 19:41 Newcastle

DO THE FLOSS is in better nick than the recent numbers suggest and is worth chancing in the 19:41 event. She's not had much luck of late, enduring both a slow start and crowding when fancied last Friday, and you don't have to go too far back to her last win, in a handicap, form which gives her good claims in tonight's field.

ALNWICK SAL (Trap 5) - 20:12 Newcastle

ALNWICK SAL was quickly back to form with a bang last week and can strike again in the 20:12 contest. She showed all her dash to beat favourite Gazilly Kong on that occasion, with that one gaining compensation last night. More of the same should see her home in front again in the orange.

PEAKY BOY (Trap 3) - 20:46 Newcastle

PEAKY BOY can take advantage of a drop in grade in the 20:46 race. He's been floundering in A6s but has been successful on his last two runs in A7s, mostly recently in January when romping to victory.