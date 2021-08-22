To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

Cricket Tips

Weekly Golf Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Borna Haka looks a big player at Central Park

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Central Park on Sunday...

"A low-mileage son of Kinloch Brae, he has quickly made his mark over four bends..."

Timeform on Borna Haka

FEORA JOHN (Trap 1) remains a relative youngster as an October 19' whelp, dispelling a luckless run on his penultimate start when posting a career-best display to land a top grade contest five days ago. A strong running sort, that effort signalled he's ready for a step up in to open class and with a similar slick break on the fence, we're hopeful he can make every post a winning one in a race lacking depth at 18:09.

Top grade sprint action at 18:28 and a race in which we're hopeful WEDDING CAKE (Trap 5) can come out on top. A classy sort on her day, she's showed signs she's coming to the boil following a spell on the side-lines, again finding only one too good in this company five days ago. Her back-class gives her excellent claims in tonight's field and we're expecting Matt Dartnall's bitch to turn handy and assert off the second bend for success.

The Central Park Maiden or Winner of One takes place at 19:56 with Tony Collett responsible for no less than five of the finalists and it may be his BORNA HAKA (Trap 2) who emerges victorious. A low-mileage son of Kinloch Brae, he has quickly made his mark over four bends, supplementing his A1 success two weeks ago with a facile victory in his respective heat of this competition seven days ago. Far from reliant on an early lead, he may have to bide his time with kennel-mate Lostrigg Louie on his inner, but he can stalk that rival and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Central Park 22nd Aug (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Sunday 22 August, 7.56pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Lostrigg Louie
2. Borna Haka
3. Borna Punk
4. Kitmins Alexa
5. Droopys Supremo
6. Lizs Legacy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays