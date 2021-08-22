Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Borna Haka looks a big player at Central Park

FEORA JOHN (Trap 1) remains a relative youngster as an October 19' whelp, dispelling a luckless run on his penultimate start when posting a career-best display to land a top grade contest five days ago. A strong running sort, that effort signalled he's ready for a step up in to open class and with a similar slick break on the fence, we're hopeful he can make every post a winning one in a race lacking depth at 18:09.

Top grade sprint action at 18:28 and a race in which we're hopeful WEDDING CAKE (Trap 5) can come out on top. A classy sort on her day, she's showed signs she's coming to the boil following a spell on the side-lines, again finding only one too good in this company five days ago. Her back-class gives her excellent claims in tonight's field and we're expecting Matt Dartnall's bitch to turn handy and assert off the second bend for success.

The Central Park Maiden or Winner of One takes place at 19:56 with Tony Collett responsible for no less than five of the finalists and it may be his BORNA HAKA (Trap 2) who emerges victorious. A low-mileage son of Kinloch Brae, he has quickly made his mark over four bends, supplementing his A1 success two weeks ago with a facile victory in his respective heat of this competition seven days ago. Far from reliant on an early lead, he may have to bide his time with kennel-mate Lostrigg Louie on his inner, but he can stalk that rival and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

