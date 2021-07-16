Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Borna Buck can collect at Nottingham

Having been graded on at A3 level, MILLROAD ZARA (Trap 2) has yet to taste success from six outings at Nottingham so far. However, on our figures she recorded a personal best despite meeting a bit of trouble when third a week ago. As an October 19 bitch, time is very much on her side and with the 18:19 looking a slightly weaker A4 than that previous assignment, her claims are strong.

It's fair to say that GRANDMAS STAR (Trap 3) is unlikely to be at peak fitness post season, off the track a further three weeks following a two-bend trial, but she is electric to the first bend by A6 standards. There's a couple of unexposed sorts lurking in the 18:51 contest, but Grandmas Star is certainly the form pick and hopefully she will be forward enough to build up a lead and hold on.

The 19:41 contest is an interesting A3, with the inside traps housing a couple with the potential to rate higher, but that said, BORNA BUCK (Trap 5) is very much the solid option. Established in this grade and a strong stayer over 500m, his victory in this grade last month is the strongest piece of form on offer.

