Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Borna Bruno has a big shout at Central Park

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets on a stellar card at Central Park on Sunday.

"He's pulled it out of the fire with last-gasp victories in A1s the last twice..."

Timeform on Borna Bruno

BROOKSIDE RICHIE (Trap 2) is hard to see past in the Kent Derby Final at 20:17. The Romford Puppy Cup winner has stormed to victory in his heat and semi, clocking another fine time as he saw off Lenson Doolin a week ago, and it's likely that only bad fortune will prevent him from picking up the £6,500 first prize.

CHILLI THE KID (Trap 6) should be too hot for his rivals in the 20:54 contest. A three-time winner at Shelbourne Park in the summer, he again ran well despite suffering an early bump last Sunday, and could get a belated change of luck back in the stripes tonight.

BORNA BRUNO (Trap 5) can get the hat-trick up in the 21:12 open. He's pulled it out of the fire with last-gasp victories in A1s the last twice and seems sure to be motoring again at the finish back in the orange.

Central Park 17th Oct (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Sunday 17 October, 9.12pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Meenagh Major
2. Ronnie Trend
3. Kitmins Maggie
4. Ballymac Arnold
5. Borna Bruno
6. Chelts Lad
