Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Borna Bruno has a big shout at Central Park

BROOKSIDE RICHIE (Trap 2) is hard to see past in the Kent Derby Final at 20:17. The Romford Puppy Cup winner has stormed to victory in his heat and semi, clocking another fine time as he saw off Lenson Doolin a week ago, and it's likely that only bad fortune will prevent him from picking up the £6,500 first prize.

CHILLI THE KID (Trap 6) should be too hot for his rivals in the 20:54 contest. A three-time winner at Shelbourne Park in the summer, he again ran well despite suffering an early bump last Sunday, and could get a belated change of luck back in the stripes tonight.

BORNA BRUNO (Trap 5) can get the hat-trick up in the 21:12 open. He's pulled it out of the fire with last-gasp victories in A1s the last twice and seems sure to be motoring again at the finish back in the orange.

