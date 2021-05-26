To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Borna Boy looks a big player at Yarmouth

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform select the best bets from Sunderland and Yarmouth on Wednesday.

"...the demands of Yarmouth have proved much more to his liking..."

Timeform on Borna Boy

We kick off with a low-grade A7 contest, with GLENANORE HERO (Trap 6, 15:44 Sunderland) fancied to regain the winning thread. The veteran campaigner has run with credit on each of his last two starts and looks well-housed as the sole wide seed, particularly outside one that has yet to get the hang of things out of the boxes. A race lacking in obvious improvers, this looks a good opportunity for the son of Tyrur Big Mike.

CUTELITTLEPANDA (Trap 2, 18:26 Yarmouth) is very much in the infancy of her career as an October 19' whelp and having showed ability amidst greenness in her qualifying trials. Despite meeting with crowding seven days ago, she ran with promise on her first competitive outing, keeping on for second. Further progress beckons as she gains experience and with a better exit from the boxes, she's fancied to make it first time lucky.

The tight contours of Harlow clearly never played to the strengths of BORNA BOY (Trap 4, 20:21 Yarmouth) as the son of Cloran Paddy failed to make an impact in low-grade contests. However, the demands of Yarmouth have proved much more to his liking, the strong running sort rattling off a hat-trick as he made his rise up the graded ladder in April. Now up at A2, he highlighted this class is within reach when a strong-finishing third on the back of some hefty crowding early doors. Not reliant on leading up, he can turn handy this evening and announce his presence from the three-quarter point.

Recommended bets

GLENANORE HERO (Trap 6) - 15:44 Sunderland
CUTELITTLEPANDA (Trap 2) - 18:26 Yarmouth
BORNA BOY (Trap 4) - 20:21 Yarmouth

Bet slip

Close

