Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Borna Bass will be tough to beat

We know exactly where we stand with WOODBURN WAHINE (T6) given she's a September 17 bitch, and there are a few unknown quantities in the 16.23, but she remains an appealing proposition. Indeed, if our early sectionals are any guide, she should be nicely clear, and the fact she's the sole wide seed in the race can only help her cause. It hasn't really happened for Woodburn Wahine post-resumption, but this appears to be a good opportunity.

Ex-Limerick performer PIEMANS GHOST (T3) was a real eye-catcher on his Nottingham debut earlier this month, missing the break but displaying plenty of pace to ultimately finish second in A4 class. That performance wasn't lost on many and he was sent off odds-on in this grade last week only to come up well short having endured a rough ride. Compensation hopefully awaits in the 18.36.

BORNA BASS (T4) cemented a very solid start to his career when asserting from the third bend to land an A2 contest last week. Unpenalised in terms of a grade rise in the 19.58 affair and with the scope to rate higher give he's had just the eight British starts, Borna Bass should be a tough nut to crack.

