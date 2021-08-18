Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bob's worth backing at Doncaster

Lavan Boy (Trap 3) - 19:16 Yarmouth

A leap of faith is required to support Lavan Boy (T3) given he is 0-8 at Yarmouth. However, a closer look at his recent runs highlight he hasn't been getting the rub of the green, his latest run again marred by trouble-in-running. On balance, the strength of his form stands up to the closest scrutiny in tonight's line-up (an A4 lacking depth) and, with anything like a clear run, he's fancied to be a potent force in this field.

Rosstemple Bert (Trap 6) - 20:17 Doncaster

It's fair to say Rosstemple Bert's (T6) record in Ireland was more miss than hit but his first start on these shores was hard to crab, coming from an unpromising position early to go down by only half a length in this grade of B5 nine days ago. This evening's affair could hardly be called a stronger affair, and with potential for further progress at this level - not least as his course knowledge improves - we're hopeful he can quickly be on the heels of the pace-setters.

Milcroft Bob (Trap 1) - 20:54 Doncaster

This is a low-grade B7 affair and the low-mileage Milcroft Bob (T1) is fancied to build on last week's first competitive start. He is capable of breaking quicker than he did on that occasion, but he was held back by first-bend crowding in any case. This is a race lacking depth and Milcroft Bob has the potential to improve on the clock.