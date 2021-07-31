Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bo Shine Bullet to fire at Hove

Droopys Addition (Trap 2) - 20:17 Hove

Droopys Addition (T2) can land the £10,000 Sussex Cup Final. He's swept all before him in the last fortnight, clocking the best times in the heats and semi-finals, and should have all his rivals in trouble early with his usual fast start. His eight wins from 12 runs at the Brighton circuit include victory in the consolation race for this last year, and 12 months on he can bag the main prize.

Bo Shine Bullet (Trap 1) - 20:54 Hove

Bo Shine Bullet (T1) looks solid in the Regency Final. She's been another staying star for Mark Wallis this year, landing the Kent Leger last month, and has been untouchable at Hove in recent weeks, readily making all from Ragtime Arthur in her semi. With another quick start she can dominate again in the red jacket.

Kishlawn Shakira (Trap 1) - 21:28 Hove

Kishlawn Shakira (T1) didn't get the rub of the green as she exited the Regency but she remains a stayer to be very positive about and can win the consolation trophy. She'd been very impressive upped in trip prior to last week's defeat, winning five in a row, including two at Towcester, where she lowered the 712m track record.