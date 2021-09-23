Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Blueberry Bullet can fire

Blueberry Bullet (Trap 3) - 19.16 Perry Barr

The greyhounds head to the traps for first semi-final of the St Leger at 19.16 and impressive Round 1 scorer BLUEBERRY BULLET (Trap 3) is fancied to repeat the feat and book his place in next week's final. Quickly on the ascendancy from lid rise 7 days ago, that effort was backed up by the clock. Again, operating from the white sheet looks a plus given the make-up of this evening's race, and Mark Wallis' charge can trap swiftly and assume control around the opening two bends.

Aayamza Dream (Trap 1) - 20:21 Perry Barr

AAYAMZA DREAM (Trap 1) has yet to set the world alight on the clock since her arrival on these shores and, whilst she started slowly in her respective heat of the St Leger 7 days ago, she was noted doing good late work to grab a qualifying spot, notably strong to the pick-up. That run suggested there's plenty more to come from Mark Wallis' low-mileage daughter of Scolari Me Daddy, and if knocking a length or two off last week's sectional clock, we're hopeful she will be seen in a much better light in the second semi-final.

Candy Man (Trap 6) - 21:11 Perry Barr

The second semi-final of the Birmingham Cup looks a cracker at 21.11 with several classy operators in opposition and sole wide runner CANDY MAN (Trap 6) is fancied to build on last week's runner-up display on the back of crowding and emerge victorious. The Sheffield raider was unfortunate in the 3-Steps to Victory on home soil previously but looks to have an excellent make up outside a host of middle runners and this strong-running sort can turn handy out wide and assume control from the three-quarter point.

