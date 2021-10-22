Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Blueberry Bullet can blow rivals away at Romford

Heat two of the Romford Friday Night 500 Bitches takes centre stage at 18:43 and one who comes out top on the figures in the shape of UNDERGROUND AERO (Trap 6) is fancied to back up a good success over 575 metres six days ago and follow up. The daughter of Laughill Blake should find herself with plenty of racing room out wide and with a slick 24.14 effort to call upon back in September, we're hopeful of a very big run. Droopys Manor (Trap 1) may emerge as the chief threat.

We step up to 575-metres for our second selection and whilst odds may be on the skinny side, it may pay to side with last week's facile scorer DRUMDOIT BOMBER (Trap 3) to come out on top again at 19:36. Relishing the longest trip he's faced, the son of Droopys Roddick also impressed on the clock and, with sound claims of turning front rank on the rails again outside a couple of moderate trappers, all looks set fair for a bold follow-up bid.

Our final selection on a classy card comes in the Mitch Millward Marathon over the 750-metre distance at 20:17 and, having looked a shade unfortunate in the heats, St Leger finalist BLUEBERRY BULLET (Trap 3) is fancied to gain compensation. The draw off the fence may benefit Mark Wallis' charge and with little to make up on final time from seven days ago, she can be expected to trap fast, turn front rank on the approach to the opening corner and prove tough to contain.

