Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Blue Tick George can oblige at Yarmouth

JAGUAR BLAKE (Trap 2, 18:36 Sheffield) doesn't always make life easy for himself with inconsistency at the boxes but there's no doubt he's capable, as he proved when making all in A2 grade in March. Third in A1 class on his penultimate start, he was unable to capitalise on the grader's mercy last week. However, he's much better than that effort implies and if hitting the ground running from the boxes, he should have enough to come out on top.

BELLMORE FLASH (Trap 4, 21:31 Sheffield) returned from a short spell on the side-lines with a solid third in A3 seven days ago, hindered by early crowding but keeping on well behind one that had blitzed clear early doors. The balance of his form reads particularly well in the context of tonight's race, not least his effort behind Keefill Finn in April and he can show the benefit of last week's run and prove too good for tonight's rivals.

We step up significantly in class for this evening's final selection and, in what may well develop in to a match, BLUE TICK GEORGE (Trap 3, 21:41 Yarmouth) is narrowly selected to come out on top. Jim Daly's blue has been tremendous this year, breaking the track record at Sunderland in April and impressing in making it 2-2 over C&D more recently, setting the standard on the clock with his 40.38 five days ago. He can trap fast and string them out, with Bo Shine Bullet (Trap 1) fancied to be laying down a sustained challenge from the halfway point.

