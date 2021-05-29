To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Blue Tick George can oblige at Yarmouth

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform provide the best bets at Sheffield and Yarmouth on Saturday.

"...narrowly selected to come out on top..."

Timeform on Blue Tick George

JAGUAR BLAKE (Trap 2, 18:36 Sheffield) doesn't always make life easy for himself with inconsistency at the boxes but there's no doubt he's capable, as he proved when making all in A2 grade in March. Third in A1 class on his penultimate start, he was unable to capitalise on the grader's mercy last week. However, he's much better than that effort implies and if hitting the ground running from the boxes, he should have enough to come out on top.

BELLMORE FLASH (Trap 4, 21:31 Sheffield) returned from a short spell on the side-lines with a solid third in A3 seven days ago, hindered by early crowding but keeping on well behind one that had blitzed clear early doors. The balance of his form reads particularly well in the context of tonight's race, not least his effort behind Keefill Finn in April and he can show the benefit of last week's run and prove too good for tonight's rivals.

We step up significantly in class for this evening's final selection and, in what may well develop in to a match, BLUE TICK GEORGE (Trap 3, 21:41 Yarmouth) is narrowly selected to come out on top. Jim Daly's blue has been tremendous this year, breaking the track record at Sunderland in April and impressing in making it 2-2 over C&D more recently, setting the standard on the clock with his 40.38 five days ago. He can trap fast and string them out, with Bo Shine Bullet (Trap 1) fancied to be laying down a sustained challenge from the halfway point.

Recommended bets

JAGUAR BLAKE (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sheffield
BELLMORE FLASH (Trap 4) - 21:31 Sheffield
BLUE TICK GEORGE (Trap 3) - 21:41 Yarmouth

Sheffield 29th May (A3 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 29 May, 6.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Boomtown Bally
2. Jaguar Blake
3. Fools Gold
4. Trickys Rubyblue
5. Johnny The Hawk
6. Kilara Concorde
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheffield 29th May (A4 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 29 May, 9.31pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Malbay Harper
2. Shady Oscar
3. Sunray Minor
4. Bellmore Flash
5. Bog Tree
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 29th May (OR 659m)

Show Hide

Saturday 29 May, 9.41pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Bo Shine Bullet
2. Nipsey Hustle
3. Blue Tick George
4. Burgess Puma
5. Coolavanny Lilly
6. Abigails Canary
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays