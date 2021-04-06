To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Blue Tick George can hold off all challengers

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the best bets at three different venues on Tuesday.

"...he can come out on top..."

Timeform on Blue Tick George

Outdoor Mo (Trap 5) - 12.28 Kinsley

One hound who had no luck-in-running on her most recent run 7 days ago was OUTDOOR MO (Trap 5, 12.28) and she's fancied to gain compensation this afternoon. Meeting serious trouble on the bends, she did well to be beaten only 3 lengths in the end, noted doing good late work. The balance of her recent form reads well in the context of this handicap and she can prove too strong for today's rivals.

Coyote Feng Shui (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sheffield

Over at Sheffield COYOTE FENG SHUI (Trap 2, 18.36) has met with some stern assignments in recent weeks and we're hopeful she may well be seen in a much better light this evening. Beaten in a fast time for the grade on her latest run, she should turn handy on the rails as he is drawn outside a moderate breaker. The daughter of Farloe Blitz may have to settle behind the early-paced types out wide initially but is expected to be on their coat-tails from half way and come home in front.

Blue Tick George (Trap 3) - 19:16 Sunderland

The Arc Grand Prix gets underway at Sunderland and BLUE TICK GEORGE (Trap 3, 19.16) is fancied to get off to the perfect start. Jim Daly's charge has been in fine form on his travels and posted a slick 39.55 in a recent C&D trial. The draw off the rail will pose no fears and he can come out on top ahead of Coolavanny Bani (Trap 1).

Recommended bets

Outdoor Mo (Trap 5) - 12.28 Kinsley 3.39/4
Coyote Feng Shui (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sheffield 4.57/2
Blue Tick George (Trap 3) - 19:16 Sunderland 2.757/4

Sheffield 6th Apr (A7 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 6 April, 6.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ballyboss Tom
2. Coyote Feng Shui
3. Appleby Queen
4. Spoken For
5. Inca Mischief
6. Roddicksmedaddy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sunderland 6th Apr (OR 640m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 6 April, 7.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Coolavanny Bani
2. Lissatouk Max
3. Blue Tick George
4. Lightfoot Gigi
5. Nice As Ice
6. Popper Dale
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles