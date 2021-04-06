Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Blue Tick George can hold off all challengers

Outdoor Mo (Trap 5) - 12.28 Kinsley



One hound who had no luck-in-running on her most recent run 7 days ago was OUTDOOR MO (Trap 5, 12.28) and she's fancied to gain compensation this afternoon. Meeting serious trouble on the bends, she did well to be beaten only 3 lengths in the end, noted doing good late work. The balance of her recent form reads well in the context of this handicap and she can prove too strong for today's rivals.

Coyote Feng Shui (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sheffield



Over at Sheffield COYOTE FENG SHUI (Trap 2, 18.36) has met with some stern assignments in recent weeks and we're hopeful she may well be seen in a much better light this evening. Beaten in a fast time for the grade on her latest run, she should turn handy on the rails as he is drawn outside a moderate breaker. The daughter of Farloe Blitz may have to settle behind the early-paced types out wide initially but is expected to be on their coat-tails from half way and come home in front.

Blue Tick George (Trap 3) - 19:16 Sunderland

The Arc Grand Prix gets underway at Sunderland and BLUE TICK GEORGE (Trap 3, 19.16) is fancied to get off to the perfect start. Jim Daly's charge has been in fine form on his travels and posted a slick 39.55 in a recent C&D trial. The draw off the rail will pose no fears and he can come out on top ahead of Coolavanny Bani (Trap 1).

