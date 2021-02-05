Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Blue Moose can prove a tough nut to crack

BLUE MOOSE (Trap 5) - 12.51 Kinsley

BLUE MOOSE has got out of the winning habit of late but that's not to detract from the level of consistency he has been showing, filling the runners-up spot on three of his last four starts. His make-all success in this grade back in early December reads well in the context of this race and we're hopeful he can steal an early march from the orange jacket and prove a tough nut to crack on the front end.

GREAT BUZZ (Trap 5) - 13.06 Kinsley

Remaining at Kinsley, GREAT BUZZ has often found top grade sprint contests a bridge too far. However, he finds D2 opposition much more to his liking, as he proved when conquering re-opposing Blackwater (Trap 4) for his latest victory in December. Trouble-in-running has hindered him on two of his three subsequent starts but he's not the type to stay down for long, and with a slick exit from the traps, may well have matters in hand off the second bend.

BALLYARD HILARY (Trap 6) - 19.18 Romford

BALLYARD HILARY doesn't always make things easy with moderate breaks but that hasn't stopped the daughter of Droopys Sydney making a serious impact in top grade at Romford, impressive in doubling her career tally in a C&D 575 metre event two starts back. Far from disgraced from an unpromising position latest, she can break much better and if turning handy, can have all the answers for tonight's rivals.