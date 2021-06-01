To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhounds SmartPlays: Blondie can put the fear into her rivals

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...this looks a good opening for the son of Laughill Blake..."

Timeform on Dingle Pub

Laughill Simon (Trap 4) - 18.36 Sheffield

We kick off in Sheffield's 18.36 contest and a good chance for LAUGHILL SIMON (Trap 4) to get back to winning ways. Not seen to anything like best effect last time, he had previously gone close in back-to-back A6 contests. Those efforts read well in the context of this race and he can turn handy behind likely pace-setter Geelo Benny (Trap 6) and announce his presence from the three-quarter point.

Dingle Pub (Trap 4) - 21:16 Sheffield

DINGLE PUB (Trap 4, 21.16) was impressive when successful in this grade of A2 on his penultimate start and Chris Aker's charge produced another solid effort when finding only his upwardly-mobile kennel-mate too strong in a higher grade last time. Quickly eased a peg on the graded ladder, this looks a good opening for the son of Laughill Blake to trap fast and make every post a winning one.

Fearsome Blondie (Trap 3) - 21:31 Sheffield

Competitive D2 action at 21.31 and one on the downgrade FEARSOME BLONDIE (Trap 3) can dispel a couple of luckless efforts and regain the winning thread. A winner in this grade four starts back, her form reads well in the context of tonight's event and she can be front rank from lid rise and emerge victorious.

Recommended bets

Laughill Simon (Trap 4) - 18.36 Sheffield
Dingle Pub (Trap 4) - 21:16 Sheffield
Fearsome Blondie (Trap 3) - 21:31 Sheffield

Sheffield 1st Jun (A7 500m)

Tuesday 1 June, 6.36pm

Sheffield 1st Jun (A2 500m)

Tuesday 1 June, 9.16pm

Sheffield 1st Jun (D2 280m)

Tuesday 1 June, 9.31pm

