Timeform Greyhounds SmartPlays: Blondie can put the fear into her rivals

Laughill Simon (Trap 4) - 18.36 Sheffield



We kick off in Sheffield's 18.36 contest and a good chance for LAUGHILL SIMON (Trap 4) to get back to winning ways. Not seen to anything like best effect last time, he had previously gone close in back-to-back A6 contests. Those efforts read well in the context of this race and he can turn handy behind likely pace-setter Geelo Benny (Trap 6) and announce his presence from the three-quarter point.

Dingle Pub (Trap 4) - 21:16 Sheffield

DINGLE PUB (Trap 4, 21.16) was impressive when successful in this grade of A2 on his penultimate start and Chris Aker's charge produced another solid effort when finding only his upwardly-mobile kennel-mate too strong in a higher grade last time. Quickly eased a peg on the graded ladder, this looks a good opening for the son of Laughill Blake to trap fast and make every post a winning one.

Fearsome Blondie (Trap 3) - 21:31 Sheffield

Competitive D2 action at 21.31 and one on the downgrade FEARSOME BLONDIE (Trap 3) can dispel a couple of luckless efforts and regain the winning thread. A winner in this grade four starts back, her form reads well in the context of tonight's event and she can be front rank from lid rise and emerge victorious.

