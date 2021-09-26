Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Blastoff Mason to boss matters

Navy Blue (Trap 5) - 18:28 Central Park

A very classy operator when campaigned in Ireland, Navy Blue (T5) never featured on his British debut 16 days ago, with crowding halting his progress around the tight Crayford circuit. There's no doubt he's much better than that and he impressed when posting a decent trial over course and distance seven days ago. This doesn't look the strongest maiden and, with a clear run, he can come out on top.

Glenadda Grace (Trap 1) - 20:38 Central Park

Glenadda Grace (T1) remains without a win over four bends but she has posted some promising efforts and may be up to coming out on top. Well held in A1 class initially, she ran well to finish second in this grade six days ago, her strength at the finish most taking on the back of first-bend crowding. Tonight's contest doesn't look the strongest and, granted racing room on the rails, we're expecting a bold showing.

Blastoff Mason (Trap 1) - 20:54 Central Park

Blastoff Mason (T1) is fancied to put a luckless run at Swindon behind him and resume winning ways. Impressive in landing two of his three previous starts, the draw back on the fence looks a useful one for Seamus Cahill's charge, not least with a middle runner to his immediate outside. We're hopeful he can boss matters on the rails.