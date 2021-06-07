Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Blackrock can reign at Sheffield

Corkys Flyer (Trap 3) - 14.04 Sheffield

CORKYS FLYER (Trap 3, 14.04) hasn't tasted success since rattling off a quick-fire double in the spring, but her consistency has been hard to knock, again finding only one too good in this grade last week. That effort stands up to close scrutiny in this field and Joy Andrews' bitch is fancied to go hell for leather with Farm Shop Susan (Trap 1) for early supremacy and stamp her authority on the contest from the three-quarter point.

Casino Deejay (Trap 6) - 17:03 Sheffield



Sheffield's penultimate contest features at 17.03 and likeable veteran CASINO DEEJAY (Trap 6) is fancied to add another C&D success to his tally. Not known for his early pace, his style is well suited by the demands of handicap racing and he can make inroads before halfway on the pace-setters and allow his stamina to come in to play off the final bend.

Blackrock King (Trap 4) - 17:22 Sheffield

BLACKROCK KING (Trap 4, 17.22) arrives on a losing run stretching back to March, but he has been knocking on the door of late, just touched off on two of his last four starts. In truth, today's D3 contest over 280-metres has a real D4 feel and this looks a good opportunity for John Walton's charge to regain the winning thread.

