Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Black Sails hard to beat again

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Central Park on Sunday.

"...he looked a natural dropped in trip when scoring easily last week..."

Timeform on Black Sails

JURASSIC BRETT (Trap 6) - 18:58 Central Park

JURASSIC BRETT (Trap 6) can do the business for us again in the stripes in the 18:58 sprint. He resumed winning ways in great style when flagged up last week, getting a smooth run and asserting from the second bend, and looks set for more glory with similar good fortune this evening.

BLACK SAILS (Trap 3) - 19:56 Central Park

BLACK SAILS (Trap 3) should cruise home in the 19:56 sprint. A classy performer over 480m at the Kent venue, he looked a natural dropped in trip when scoring easily last week and can get the job done again.

SOUTHFIELD BILLY (Trap 6) - 20:54 Central Park

SOUTHFIELD BILLY (Trap 6) can add to a good record at Central Park in the 20:54 feature. He's rapid when getting in full flow and last week's heat win over Dower Dubh was his third wide-margin victory recently.

Recommended bets

JURASSIC BRETT (Trap 6) - 18:58 Central Park
BLACK SAILS (Trap 3) - 19:56 Central Park
SOUTHFIELD BILLY (Trap 6) - 20:54 Central Park

Central Park 18th Apr (OR 265m)

Sunday 18 April, 6.58pm

1. Ballyoak Wilma
2. Amuse The Droop
3. Ballymac Benny
4. Blastoff Mason
5. Gypsy Princess
6. Jurassic Brett
Central Park 18th Apr (D1 265m)

Sunday 18 April, 7.56pm

1. Dapper Bob
2. Killieford Novo
3. Black Sails
4. Joyceys Trio
5. Man Like Jack
6. Kitmins Maggie
Central Park 18th Apr (OR 480m)

Sunday 18 April, 8.54pm

1. Mineola Hardy
2. Moaning Jaylo
3. Dower Dubh
4. Teecee Tom
5. Waikiki Seat
6. Southfield Billy
