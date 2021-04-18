Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Black Sails hard to beat again

JURASSIC BRETT (Trap 6) - 18:58 Central Park

JURASSIC BRETT (Trap 6) can do the business for us again in the stripes in the 18:58 sprint. He resumed winning ways in great style when flagged up last week, getting a smooth run and asserting from the second bend, and looks set for more glory with similar good fortune this evening.

BLACK SAILS (Trap 3) - 19:56 Central Park

BLACK SAILS (Trap 3) should cruise home in the 19:56 sprint. A classy performer over 480m at the Kent venue, he looked a natural dropped in trip when scoring easily last week and can get the job done again.

SOUTHFIELD BILLY (Trap 6) - 20:54 Central Park

SOUTHFIELD BILLY (Trap 6) can add to a good record at Central Park in the 20:54 feature. He's rapid when getting in full flow and last week's heat win over Dower Dubh was his third wide-margin victory recently.

