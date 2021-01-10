Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Black Sails can prove too strong

Bitofamiss (Trap 3) - 14.19 Kinsley

Bitofamiss (Trap 3, 14.19) has been a model of consistency since her hard fought success in A7 grade fou starts ago, filling the runner-up spot on each of her three starts since. She isn't known for her early pace, but there's a strong possibility she can lead these out of the boxes and, with a strong-running style to call upon, she's fancied to add to her tally.

Rockmount Rocco (Trap 5) - 16:04 Kinsley

Rockmount Rocco (Trap 5, 16.04) has essentially paid the price on the graded ladder following a slick qualifying trial, but there have been some solid efforts in defeat in recent weeks, not least when a running-on second in a handicap nine days ago. This afternoon's contest is an A4 lacking a great deal of depth and, if emerging out of the first bend unscathed, he's fancied to prove too strong.

Black Sails (Trap 3) - 21:28 Central Park

Black Sails (Trap 3, 21.28) has made a fine start to his career at Central Park, showing that early pace is clearly his most potent weapon. He supplemented his A2 success in facile fashion in an A1 on his latest competitive outing three weeks ago. A recent C&D trial ought to have blown the cobwebs away and the son of Ballymac Vic is fancied to be swiftly away from the boxes and have enough in reserve to hold the challengers.

