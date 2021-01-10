To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exchange Simulator

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Big Bash Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Dimitar Berbatov

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Black Sails can prove too strong

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Kinsley and Central Park on Sunday...

"...he’s fancied to prove too strong..."

Timeform on Rockmount Rocco

Bitofamiss (Trap 3) - 14.19 Kinsley

Bitofamiss (Trap 3, 14.19) has been a model of consistency since her hard fought success in A7 grade fou starts ago, filling the runner-up spot on each of her three starts since. She isn't known for her early pace, but there's a strong possibility she can lead these out of the boxes and, with a strong-running style to call upon, she's fancied to add to her tally.

Rockmount Rocco (Trap 5) - 16:04 Kinsley

Rockmount Rocco (Trap 5, 16.04) has essentially paid the price on the graded ladder following a slick qualifying trial, but there have been some solid efforts in defeat in recent weeks, not least when a running-on second in a handicap nine days ago. This afternoon's contest is an A4 lacking a great deal of depth and, if emerging out of the first bend unscathed, he's fancied to prove too strong.

Black Sails (Trap 3) - 21:28 Central Park

Black Sails (Trap 3, 21.28) has made a fine start to his career at Central Park, showing that early pace is clearly his most potent weapon. He supplemented his A2 success in facile fashion in an A1 on his latest competitive outing three weeks ago. A recent C&D trial ought to have blown the cobwebs away and the son of Ballymac Vic is fancied to be swiftly away from the boxes and have enough in reserve to hold the challengers.

Recommended bets

Bitofamiss (Trap 3) - 14.19 Kinsley
Rockmount Rocco (Trap 5) - 16:04 Kinsley
Black Sails (Trap 3) - 21:28 Central Park

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles