Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Black Mystery will be difficult to beat

BRICKHILL ARNOLD (Trap 4, 20.21) can ill-afford to start as he did in this grade 9 days ago, yet there is no doubting he caught the eye by the end of that race, making headway down the back straight only to be held up on the third bend. Come the line, the youngster was still making good ground and, with plenty of scope for improvement, we're hopeful he can make a bold bid granted a better break.

TRANQUIL VISTA (Trap 1, 21.11) arrives with a record of 0-8 but there have been distinct signs post lock down his turn may be near, finishing a creditable third despite crowding early doors. The son of Laughill Duke can break better than he did last time and, with a clear run around bends 1 & 2 we're hopeful he can come home stronger than any and emerge victorious.

BLACK MYSTERY (Trap 5, 21.26) was a dual A1 winner late last year so it was no surprise to see her justify short odds dropped into A2 company latest, breaking well and comfortably holding her rivals by almost 5 lengths. A relatively low-mileage sort, the return to a higher grade will hold no fears and she should prove difficult to dislodge if getting loose on the front end once more.



