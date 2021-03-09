Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Black Doody can realise his potential

Black Doody (Trap 3) - 18.51 Sheffield

A basement grade contest takes place at 18.51 and it may well be a good opening for Joy Andrews' youngster BLACK DOODY (Trap 3) to get off the mark. An impeccably bred individual, he wasn't seen to anything like best effect on his most recent run, crowding on the run up leaving him with plenty to do. However, on the clock that effort still stands up to the closest scrutiny in this line-up, and with claims of leading this evening, we're expecting an all-round improved showing.

Oh Oh Nan (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sheffield

Sheffield's 19.41 has the feel of a very weak A7 and it may pay to side with a veteran who has been acquitting herself with credit in stronger company of late in the shape of OH OH NAN (Trap 6). Not known for her early pace, she's fancied to be stalking today's opposition from the halfway point and can assert off the final bend to resume winning ways.

Bosco Barron (Trap 4) - 20:38 Towcester

BOSCO BARRON (Trap 4, 20.38) impressed in his qualifying trials and, despite a moderate break, showed fine determination to making a winning debut to get up close home over C&D 9 days ago. A July 19' youngster, it's likely there is more to come from Richard Devenish's charge and he can take the rise in class in his stride.

