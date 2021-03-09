To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Black Doody can realise his potential

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the best bets from Sheffield and Towcester on Tuesday...

"...on the clock that effort still stands up to the closest scrutiny..."

Timeform on Black Doody

Black Doody (Trap 3) - 18.51 Sheffield

A basement grade contest takes place at 18.51 and it may well be a good opening for Joy Andrews' youngster BLACK DOODY (Trap 3) to get off the mark. An impeccably bred individual, he wasn't seen to anything like best effect on his most recent run, crowding on the run up leaving him with plenty to do. However, on the clock that effort still stands up to the closest scrutiny in this line-up, and with claims of leading this evening, we're expecting an all-round improved showing.

Oh Oh Nan (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sheffield

Sheffield's 19.41 has the feel of a very weak A7 and it may pay to side with a veteran who has been acquitting herself with credit in stronger company of late in the shape of OH OH NAN (Trap 6). Not known for her early pace, she's fancied to be stalking today's opposition from the halfway point and can assert off the final bend to resume winning ways.

Bosco Barron (Trap 4) - 20:38 Towcester

BOSCO BARRON (Trap 4, 20.38) impressed in his qualifying trials and, despite a moderate break, showed fine determination to making a winning debut to get up close home over C&D 9 days ago. A July 19' youngster, it's likely there is more to come from Richard Devenish's charge and he can take the rise in class in his stride.

Recommended bets

Black Doody (Trap 3) - 18.51 Sheffield
Oh Oh Nan (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sheffield
Bosco Barron (Trap 4) - 20:38 Towcester

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 9th Mar (P8 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 March, 6.51pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Alton Jazz
2. Unique Aurora
3. Black Doody
4. Whiskey Galore
5. Soberano Star
6. Always A Blue
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 9th Mar (A7 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 March, 7.41pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Bethanys Dream
2. Broomwell Blonde
3. Hilldun Image
4. Daithis Limit
5. Roddicksmedaddy
6. Oh Oh Nan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Towc 9th Mar (D2 270m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 March, 8.38pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Gypsy Boy
2. Disco Fever
3. Loggies Inferno
4. Bosco Barron
5. Lightfoot Boss
6. Janton
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles