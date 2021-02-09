Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Billyray can shine up in grade

Sheff 9th Feb (A8 500M)Show Hide
Tuesday 9 February, 7.41pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Blackrock Aurora
|2. Lackenroe Spark
|3. Joella Honey
|4. Head Iton Bingo
|5. Hopeful Act
|6. Broomwell Sandie
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday...
"...should be up to this higher grade judged on that time..."
Timeform on Magical Billyray
BROOMWELL SANDIE (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sheffield
BROOMWELL SANDIE (Trap 6) can make her first start in the stripes a winning one in the 19:41 contest. She posted a cracking time in defeat behind a promising youngster of Barrie Draper's last week and more of the same should see her get her head back in front if getting a clear run out wide.
MAGICAL BILLYRAY (Trap 6) - 20:46 Sheffield
MAGICAL BILLYRAY (Trap 6) can go in again in the 20:46 A4. He's back in top form and picked off his rivals in good style when resuming winning ways seven days ago. Still relatively lightly raced, Magical Billyray should be up to this higher grade judged on that time.
THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) - 21:01 Sheffield
THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) bumped into one when fancied last week and should make no mistake in the 21:01 race. A multiple winner in A2s in 2020, that was his second run back from an absence and he again collected the silver medal. His conqueror Highview Al is revived all of a sudden and went in again up in grade on Saturday. It will be disappointing if The Other Rex can't get the job done himself this evening.
BROOMWELL SANDIE (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sheffield
MAGICAL BILLYRAY (Trap 6) - 20:46 Sheffield
THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) - 21:01 Sheffield
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Tuesday 9 February, 7.41pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Blackrock Aurora
|2. Lackenroe Spark
|3. Joella Honey
|4. Head Iton Bingo
|5. Hopeful Act
|6. Broomwell Sandie
Tuesday 9 February, 8.46pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Trade Woz
|2. Kilara Music
|3. Sunray Minor
|4. Coolavanny Luck
|5. Glasvegas
|6. Magical Billyray
Tuesday 9 February, 9.01pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Airmount Vic
|2. Free To Be
|3. Burkies Army
|4. Fourpenny Rebel
|5. Go Lovely Rose
|6. The Other Rex