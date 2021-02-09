To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Billyray can shine up in grade

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...should be up to this higher grade judged on that time..."

Timeform on Magical Billyray

BROOMWELL SANDIE (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sheffield

BROOMWELL SANDIE (Trap 6) can make her first start in the stripes a winning one in the 19:41 contest. She posted a cracking time in defeat behind a promising youngster of Barrie Draper's last week and more of the same should see her get her head back in front if getting a clear run out wide.

MAGICAL BILLYRAY (Trap 6) - 20:46 Sheffield

MAGICAL BILLYRAY (Trap 6) can go in again in the 20:46 A4. He's back in top form and picked off his rivals in good style when resuming winning ways seven days ago. Still relatively lightly raced, Magical Billyray should be up to this higher grade judged on that time.

THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) - 21:01 Sheffield

THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) bumped into one when fancied last week and should make no mistake in the 21:01 race. A multiple winner in A2s in 2020, that was his second run back from an absence and he again collected the silver medal. His conqueror Highview Al is revived all of a sudden and went in again up in grade on Saturday. It will be disappointing if The Other Rex can't get the job done himself this evening.

Sheff 9th Feb (A8 500M)

Tuesday 9 February, 7.41pm

1. Blackrock Aurora
2. Lackenroe Spark
3. Joella Honey
4. Head Iton Bingo
5. Hopeful Act
6. Broomwell Sandie
Sheff 9th Feb (A4 500m)

Tuesday 9 February, 8.46pm

1. Trade Woz
2. Kilara Music
3. Sunray Minor
4. Coolavanny Luck
5. Glasvegas
6. Magical Billyray
Sheff 9th Feb (A3 500m)

Tuesday 9 February, 9.01pm

1. Airmount Vic
2. Free To Be
3. Burkies Army
4. Fourpenny Rebel
5. Go Lovely Rose
6. The Other Rex
