Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Billyray can shine up in grade

BROOMWELL SANDIE (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sheffield

BROOMWELL SANDIE (Trap 6) can make her first start in the stripes a winning one in the 19:41 contest. She posted a cracking time in defeat behind a promising youngster of Barrie Draper's last week and more of the same should see her get her head back in front if getting a clear run out wide.

MAGICAL BILLYRAY (Trap 6) - 20:46 Sheffield

MAGICAL BILLYRAY (Trap 6) can go in again in the 20:46 A4. He's back in top form and picked off his rivals in good style when resuming winning ways seven days ago. Still relatively lightly raced, Magical Billyray should be up to this higher grade judged on that time.

THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) - 21:01 Sheffield



THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) bumped into one when fancied last week and should make no mistake in the 21:01 race. A multiple winner in A2s in 2020, that was his second run back from an absence and he again collected the silver medal. His conqueror Highview Al is revived all of a sudden and went in again up in grade on Saturday. It will be disappointing if The Other Rex can't get the job done himself this evening.

