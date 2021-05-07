Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Billwin Libra spearheads three big plays at Nottingham

The first of three evening selections at Nottingham comes in the A2 contest at 18:51, with WALTHAM QUEEN (Trap 4) rather standing out on the figures. Having graduated to Open company last summer, it's been a bit stop-start for Waltham Queen with two enforced absences. That said, she served notice that she's back in good heart when runner-up in this grade a week ago and she is essentially better than this level.

One of the more exiting runners on the card is JUMEIRAH CAESAR (Trap 6) who claimed the scalp of our first selection in that aforementioned A2 contest last week. Considering that was just his second career start, Jumeirah Caesar is clearly a very smart prospect and the switch to the stripes won't be an issue in the 19:09 affair given he moved middle to wide last time.

Having developed a pretty consistent record, BILLWIN LIBRA (Trap 6) produced a smash break and was better than she's been for a long while when landing a 480m contest last week. She's back over the regulation 500m in A6 company with a couple of slow starters on her inside, so it isn't hard to envisage a scenario whereby she goes nicely clearly on the outside before holding off all comers in the 20:27 contest.

