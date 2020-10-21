Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bicycle can break Swiftly

Zaras Delphi (Trap 5, 15.48) utilized her early pace and capitalised on a recent down grade when opening her account at Hove 6 days ago. That effort reads well in the context of today's contest and it's feasible to think she can quickly seize an early lead once more, so all looks set fair for another bold front-running bid.

Swift Bicycle (Trap 3, 17.08) gained a hard-fought victory over the 285-metre sprint trip here in September and the November 18' whelp won't be long in getting off the mark over this testing 500-metre distance judged on her solid second 12 days ago, encountering crowding early but noted keeping on well for second. She retains plenty of untapped potential and likely has a quicker break in her locker. She's fancied to be front rank on the inner and come out on top, another youngster Get On Sophie, possibly emerging as the chief threat.

Conduct Report (Trap 5, 21.02) has made a fine start to her career at Harlow, landing 4 of her last 6 starts, early pace clearly her most potent weapon. Boasting an excellent record from trap and a 50% strike rate in this grade of A5, she is expected to build up a sizeable advantage early once more and with potential for crowding inside, she may well have enough in reserve off the last bend to gain further success.

