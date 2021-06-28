Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bethany looks a dream bet at Sheffield

Inca Millie Minx (Trap 4) - 14.19 Sheffield

There is A8 action to kick off with at Sheffield this afternoon and INCA MILLIE MINX (Trap 4, 14.19) is one of only two likely improvers in the line-up who is fancied to make the breakthrough over 4 bends for the first time. Phil Barlow's charge has improved over 2 bends of late, getting off the mark 25 days ago. Far from disgraced in A8 class last time, she can break better than she did on that occasion and with a better exit from the boxes is fancied to emerge victorious.

Nashua (Trap 1) - 15:09 Sheffield



NASHUA (Trap 1, 15.09) battled well to regain the winning thread 4 weeks ago, coming from an unpromising position to register a win in this grade of A5. In truth, he hasn't had things go his way in stronger company since, closing up late behind a fast winner of the grade in A4 class 4 days ago. There is no doubting the grader has relinquished his grip this afternoon and from what looks a good make-up on the rails, he's expected to be making the best of his way home.

Bethanys Dream (Trap 2) - 16:04 Sheffield

BETHANYS DREAM (Trap 2, 16.04) hasn't tasted success since early May, moderate exits from the boxes not aiding her cause in strong enough events by A7 standards. However, she's been shaping respectably nevertheless, finishing runner-up in handicap company last time. Today's affair is far from a strong race and with a clear passage, Barrie Draper's charge is fancied to come out on top.

