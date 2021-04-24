Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Benny can get on the bunny

Mash Mad Bullet (Trap 6) - 19.36 Hove

Mash Mad Bullet (T6) has been rather hit-and-miss on his travels of late but, having been sharpened up with a C&D trial nine days ago, he's fancied to resume winning ways. Claude Gardiner's charge, a dual A1 winner at Hove, is expected to be suited by the six-bend trip and is fancied to regain the winning thread.

Geelo Benny (Trap 5) - 20:12 Sheffield

This is not a strong race and newcomer Geelo Benny (T5) is fancied to strike at the first attempt. Carl Perry's charge has shown ability in trials and there is a distinct possibility that he will seize an early lead. All looks set fair for a big run, particularly if getting on the bunny early.

Ballynabee Lucky (Trap 2) - 20:17 Hove

Ballynabee Lucky (T2) has long since established himself as a classy operator, adding back-to-back 480 metre contests to his tally at Central Park in recent weeks. Equally as effective over two bends, he's gone well at Hove before and is fancied to hold a handy position on the rails and assert from halfway.

