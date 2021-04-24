To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Benny can get on the bunny

Greyhounds running
Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets

Timeform pick out the best bets at Hove and Sheffield on Saturday.

"...there is a distinct possibility that he will seize an early lead..."

Timeform on Geelo Benny

Mash Mad Bullet (Trap 6) - 19.36 Hove

Mash Mad Bullet (T6) has been rather hit-and-miss on his travels of late but, having been sharpened up with a C&D trial nine days ago, he's fancied to resume winning ways. Claude Gardiner's charge, a dual A1 winner at Hove, is expected to be suited by the six-bend trip and is fancied to regain the winning thread.

Geelo Benny (Trap 5) - 20:12 Sheffield

This is not a strong race and newcomer Geelo Benny (T5) is fancied to strike at the first attempt. Carl Perry's charge has shown ability in trials and there is a distinct possibility that he will seize an early lead. All looks set fair for a big run, particularly if getting on the bunny early.

Ballynabee Lucky (Trap 2) - 20:17 Hove

Ballynabee Lucky (T2) has long since established himself as a classy operator, adding back-to-back 480 metre contests to his tally at Central Park in recent weeks. Equally as effective over two bends, he's gone well at Hove before and is fancied to hold a handy position on the rails and assert from halfway.

Recommended bets

Hove 24th Apr (OR 695m)

Saturday 24 April, 7.36pm

Market rules

1. Touchdown Sky
2. Piercestown Dove
3. Sheriff Cain
4. Unlikely Rogue
5. Bows Hill Tiger
6. Mad Mash Bullet
Sheffield 24th Apr (A8 500M)

Saturday 24 April, 8.12pm

Market rules

1. Alton Jazz
2. Marylu
3. Sharpys Thunder
4. Billy The Wolf
5. Geelo Benny
6. Peekaboo Fresh
Hove 24th Apr (OR 285m)

Saturday 24 April, 8.17pm

Market rules

1. Beths Rocket
2. Ballynabee Lucky
3. Droopys Becks
4. Lemon Doug
5. Freeky Pumbaa
6. Sandside Galtee
