Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Beau Jack should prove tough to peg back at Sheffield

Sheff 9th Jun (A7 500m)
Tuesday 9 June, 6.36pm
|1. Knockra Tom
|2. Ballinlough Ben
|3. Coney Kroll
|4. Mustang Mystery
|5. Lightfoot Craig
|6. Black Sparkle
Timeform bring you the best bets from Sheffield and Swindon on Tuesday...
"...boasts a solid record in the class of A7..."
Timeform on Lightfoot Craig
LIGHTFOOT CRAIG (Trap 5) - 18.36 Sheffield
LIGHTFOOT CRAIG definitely has his own ideas about the game and makes life tough for himself with slow starts, but he makes up for that with power-packed finishes. He didn't shape at all badly when second in a stronger contest than this last week and boasts a solid record in the class of A7, so all looks set fair for a big run.
GENTSTOWN MESSI (Trap 2) - 19.51 Swindon
Despite boasting experience in Ireland, GENTSTOWN MESSI looked all at sea, but still could hardly have caught the eye any more when runner-up on Swindon debut seven days ago, coming with a challenge only to seemingly lose his bearings and ultimately go down by less than a length. That ought not to have been wasted on the July '18 whelp, and we're hopeful he can sharpen up and go one place better this evening.
BEAU JACK (Trap 6) - 21.36 Sheffield
BEAU JACK is at his very best when able to build up an early lead and attempt to make every post a winning one, and with those circumstances on the cards this evening we're willing to side with Lisa Stephenson's charge. A comfortable winner in a higher grade in March, he ought to have come forward for his effort six days ago and is fancied to prove tough to peg back.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
