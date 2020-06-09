Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Beau Jack should prove tough to peg back at Sheffield

LIGHTFOOT CRAIG (Trap 5) - 18.36 Sheffield

LIGHTFOOT CRAIG definitely has his own ideas about the game and makes life tough for himself with slow starts, but he makes up for that with power-packed finishes. He didn't shape at all badly when second in a stronger contest than this last week and boasts a solid record in the class of A7, so all looks set fair for a big run.

GENTSTOWN MESSI (Trap 2) - 19.51 Swindon

Despite boasting experience in Ireland, GENTSTOWN MESSI looked all at sea, but still could hardly have caught the eye any more when runner-up on Swindon debut seven days ago, coming with a challenge only to seemingly lose his bearings and ultimately go down by less than a length. That ought not to have been wasted on the July '18 whelp, and we're hopeful he can sharpen up and go one place better this evening.

BEAU JACK (Trap 6) - 21.36 Sheffield

BEAU JACK is at his very best when able to build up an early lead and attempt to make every post a winning one, and with those circumstances on the cards this evening we're willing to side with Lisa Stephenson's charge. A comfortable winner in a higher grade in March, he ought to have come forward for his effort six days ago and is fancied to prove tough to peg back.