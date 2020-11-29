Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Beatties Jet can fly to victory at Swindon

BLACKSMITH TIM (Trap 4) - 17.22 Kinsley

A good winner in the grade of D2 three starts back, it was rather surprising to see BLACKSMITH TIM eased down to D3 class so quickly on his most recent run, albeit not seen to best effect having been forced to check early doors. Today's contest doesn't rate a strong one on balance, and with one of his better exits from the traps, he's fancied to enhance his good record in this class.

BALLYBOSS CON (Trap 1) - 18.51 Swindon

The opening round of the Oaks take place at Swindon and Barrie Draper's BALLYBOSS CON is fancied to get her campaign off to the perfect start. Rapidly progressive up the graded ladder at Sheffield, she has shaped promisingly all three starts over C&D in recent weeks. Boasting plenty of early pace, she may be up to stealing an early march on the rails, and we're hopeful she'll have enough to hold the challengers late on.

BEATTIES JET (Trap 5) - 20.27 Swindon

Heat 9 takes place at 20.27 and it may be BEATTIES JET who comes out on top. A top-grade performer at Monmore, Kim Billingham's charge was most impressive when scoring on her first competitive outing at this venue seven days ago, coming from off the pace to score convincingly, in the process registering a career best. The daughter of Jaytee Jet looks to be coming to the boil at just the right time and that may not prove to be her limit.