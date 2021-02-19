To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Barney can prove just the Tickity for punters at Nottingham

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Nottingham on Friday...

"...looks a slightly weaker A3 on paper and he could be harder to pass this time."

Timeform on Tickity Barney

SALACRES TILLY (Trap 2) - 18:51 Nottingham

Nottingham's evening Sky card is the venue for all three wagers, with SALACRES TILLY fancied to make all in the A2 contest at 18.51. An all-the-way winner in this grade last month, Peter Harnden's bitch has got tangled up on both subsequent starts, including a foray into Open company. She has a habitual slow starter on her inside tonight though, so a clear passage seems assured.

GOLDSMITH TEDDY (Trap 4) - 19:41 Nottingham

GOLDSMITH TEDDY is about as reliable as they come when it comes to graded performers, running exclusively in A3 company since the autumn. As a result, she holds no secrets, but last week's keeping-on second from an unpromising position was her best effort on the figures for some time. She ought to be able to turn in a more prominent pitch in the 19.41 contest and is clearly an interesting proposition.

TICKITY BARNEY (Trap 3) - 20:46 Nottingham

Following an unfortunate incident on his penultimate start when badly baulked, TICKITY BARNEY showed no ill-effects 11 days ago, showing his customary early zip before being worn down late. The 20.46 looks a slightly weaker A3 on paper and he could be harder to pass this time.

Recommended bets

SALACRES TILLY (Trap 2) - 18:51 Nottingham
GOLDSMITH TEDDY (Trap 4) - 19:41 Nottingham
TICKITY BARNEY (Trap 3) - 20:46 Nottingham

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

