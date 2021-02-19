Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Barney can prove just the Tickity for punters at Nottingham

SALACRES TILLY (Trap 2) - 18:51 Nottingham

Nottingham's evening Sky card is the venue for all three wagers, with SALACRES TILLY fancied to make all in the A2 contest at 18.51. An all-the-way winner in this grade last month, Peter Harnden's bitch has got tangled up on both subsequent starts, including a foray into Open company. She has a habitual slow starter on her inside tonight though, so a clear passage seems assured.

GOLDSMITH TEDDY (Trap 4) - 19:41 Nottingham

GOLDSMITH TEDDY is about as reliable as they come when it comes to graded performers, running exclusively in A3 company since the autumn. As a result, she holds no secrets, but last week's keeping-on second from an unpromising position was her best effort on the figures for some time. She ought to be able to turn in a more prominent pitch in the 19.41 contest and is clearly an interesting proposition.

TICKITY BARNEY (Trap 3) - 20:46 Nottingham

Following an unfortunate incident on his penultimate start when badly baulked, TICKITY BARNEY showed no ill-effects 11 days ago, showing his customary early zip before being worn down late. The 20.46 looks a slightly weaker A3 on paper and he could be harder to pass this time.