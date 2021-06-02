Timeform Greyhounds SmartPlays: Baran Jupiter can outclass rivals

Genuinely (Trap 3) - 18.26 Yarmouth

GENUINELY (Trap 3, 18.26) doesn't find winning all that easy (one win from 15 starts) but following a short spell on the side-lines, he dropped a big hint his turn may not be far away again, beaten narrowly in this grade on Monday. Turned out quickly, he rates the likeliest leader this evening and is fancied to make every post a winning one.

Deeandgee (Trap 5) - 18:36 Newcastle

DEEANDGEE (Trap 5, 18.36) doesn't always make life easy for himself with slow exits from the traps but he makes up for that with a power-packed finish which he highlighted when scoring in A2 company back in April. Absent since, his recent 16.98 was a slick effort on the clock and he's fancied to bide his time and strike late in heat one of the BGBG British Bred Maiden Derby.

Baran Jupiter (Trap 1) - 20:12 Newcastle

An A1 operator at his home track Hove, BARAN JUPITER (Trap 1, 20.12) fluffed the start when runner-up in a C&D trial eight days ago. However, that sighter ought to have brought on the son of Eden The Kid on, who was noted running on that day. He promises to leave that effort in his wake and in a weak heat of the BGBF British Bred Maiden Derby, he can trap on terms and prove a cut above this evening's rivals.

