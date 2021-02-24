Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bandana can prove too Swift for rivals at Newcastle

MADABOUT JADE (Trap 2) - 17.03 Sunderland

MADABOUT JADE hasn't set the world alight in her qualifying trials following her switch to the North East, yet the grade she operates in reflects that and she may well be worth siding with to come out on top. The daughter of Laughill Blake was competitive at a higher level when campaigned at Sheffield and it would come as no surprise to see her too strong for this afternoon's opposition granted a clear run.

SWIFT BANDANA (Trap 5) - 19.26 Newcastle

Likely many youngsters, SWIFT BANDANA was slow on the uptake initially, moderate breaks and crowding featuring on her opening exploits. However, the August 19' whelp highlighted the penny had dropped when coming from midfield to score six days ago, making a decisive move to clear away for a two-length success in A5 company. On that evidence the rise to A4 promises to hold no fears for this improving daughter of Candlelight King and she's fancied to double her career tally.

KANTURK GLASS (Trap 5) - 19.36 Doncaster

KANTURK GLASS has improved for the switch to Doncaster, the 450-metre distance clearly playing to his strengths and he may well be up to taking another step forward this evening. Carol Evans' charge has a fine burst of early speed, which he has displayed on each of his last three starts. In our book he's the likeliest leader again and he gain an early lead and have enough in reserve to hold the challengers.