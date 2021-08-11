Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ballybunion Bill has a big shout at Doncaster

INDIANA SUN (Trap 3, 19:56 Doncaster) is still in the relative infancy of her career, operating as a September 19' whelp on the back of just four career starts. However, she's clearly getting the hang of things now, justifying strong support to double her career tally in B3 company by some six lengths. She certainly doesn't appear over-faced up just one peg on the graded ladder and in this sort of form, the daughter of Laughill Blake is fancied to break fast again and complete the hat-trick.

Following a spell on the side-lines, ROXHOLME IRENE (Trap 6, 20:36 Yarmouth) hasn't been operating at her very best. However, there have been some encouraging signs of late, riding a first bend bump to keep on for second in this grade four days ago. In truth, the balance of her recent form reads well in the context of tonight's contest and granted a clear passage out wide, is fancied to assert from the three-quarter point and power clear for success.

A dual scorer in A2 during July, BALLYBUNION BILL (Trap 5, 20:54 Doncaster) has still to make the breakthrough over six-bends. However, he's yet to take his chance over this 661-metre distance on home soil at Doncaster, again shaping as though the return to further was overdue when powering home for second in A2 company four days ago. This doesn't look an overly strong maiden and granted a clear run out wide, he's fancied to be firmly in the mix at the business end of proceedings.

