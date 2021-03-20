Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ballyboss Con can strike in Sheffield finale

Sheff 20th Mar (A6 500m)Show Hide
Saturday 20 March, 8.12pm
|1. Speed Zonic
|2. Honey Willow
|3. Bush House
|4. Georgie Mae
|5. Right Turn Joe
|6. Desert Charm
Timeform identify the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday evening.
"The classy bitch had been in good form in this grade at Sheffield..."
Timeform on Ballyboss Con
RIGHT TURN JOE (Trap 5) continues in top form and can resume winning ways in the 20:12 contest. He burst clear to land a similar event at the start of the month and went down narrowly to the classy Fizzy Fitz last week. This doesn't look as competitive tonight and he should get the job done.
DRUMDOIT DENVER (Trap 5) can follow up last week's eye-catching victory in the 20:46 heat. The youngster found a huge jolt of improvement to turn that A5 into a rout and is clearly good enough for this higher grade on that showing.
BALLYBOSS CON (Trap 3) is back on home soil and can rack up a fourth Owlerton win in the 21:31 A1. The classy bitch had been in good form in this grade at Sheffield before enduring a luckless night at Perry Barr last week. She's much better than that and could be tough to contain with a quick break.
Saturday 20 March, 8.46pm
|1. Coney George
|2. Chancetherapper
|3. Trade Sprite
|4. Droopys Groovy
|5. Drumdoit Denver
|6. Sharpys Rocket
Saturday 20 March, 9.31pm
|1. Swift Woof
|2. Sharpys Pluto
|3. Ballyboss Con
|5. Woodcocks Romeo
|6. Crinkill Sean