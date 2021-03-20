Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ballyboss Con can strike in Sheffield finale

RIGHT TURN JOE (Trap 5) continues in top form and can resume winning ways in the 20:12 contest. He burst clear to land a similar event at the start of the month and went down narrowly to the classy Fizzy Fitz last week. This doesn't look as competitive tonight and he should get the job done.

DRUMDOIT DENVER (Trap 5) can follow up last week's eye-catching victory in the 20:46 heat. The youngster found a huge jolt of improvement to turn that A5 into a rout and is clearly good enough for this higher grade on that showing.

BALLYBOSS CON (Trap 3) is back on home soil and can rack up a fourth Owlerton win in the 21:31 A1. The classy bitch had been in good form in this grade at Sheffield before enduring a luckless night at Perry Barr last week. She's much better than that and could be tough to contain with a quick break.