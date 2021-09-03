Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Backing Giovani can prove Decisive

BALLYEA RUBY (Trap 2) - 18:17 Central Park

BALLYEA RUBY (Trap 2) makes plenty of appeal in the 18:17 opener. The former Galway bitch won twice in July and gets a drop in class this evening. If breaking smartly she seems sure to go well.

DECISIVE GIOVANI (Trap 2) - 19:44 Central Park

DECISIVE GIOVANI (Trap 2) can resume winning ways in the 19:44 sprint. He enjoyed a good summer, scoring three times in the blue jacket, and last week's runner-up effort was a clear return to form.

KNOPPOGUE VELVET (Trap 1) - 20:43 Central Park

KNOPPOGUE VELVET (Trap 1) is very interesting down in grade in the 20:43 contest. A dual winner at Sunderland, she's been a good second in A3s in Kent the last twice and holds a good advantage on the clock.

