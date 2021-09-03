To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Backing Giovani can prove Decisive

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform highlight three best bets at Central Park on Friday evening...

BALLYEA RUBY (Trap 2) - 18:17 Central Park

BALLYEA RUBY (Trap 2) makes plenty of appeal in the 18:17 opener. The former Galway bitch won twice in July and gets a drop in class this evening. If breaking smartly she seems sure to go well.

DECISIVE GIOVANI (Trap 2) - 19:44 Central Park

DECISIVE GIOVANI (Trap 2) can resume winning ways in the 19:44 sprint. He enjoyed a good summer, scoring three times in the blue jacket, and last week's runner-up effort was a clear return to form.

KNOPPOGUE VELVET (Trap 1) - 20:43 Central Park

KNOPPOGUE VELVET (Trap 1) is very interesting down in grade in the 20:43 contest. A dual winner at Sunderland, she's been a good second in A3s in Kent the last twice and holds a good advantage on the clock.

Central Park 3rd Sep (A4 480m)

Friday 3 September, 8.43pm

