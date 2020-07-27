To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Back Kipper to come out on top at Yarmouth

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday
Timeform bring you the best bets from Nottingham and Yarmouth on Monday evening...

"...still very much in the infancy of her career..."

Timeform on Comeout Kipper

SALACRES BADGER (Trap 6 - 18:41 Nottingham) was clearly not himself when not completing towards the back-end of May but proved he still has plenty to offer when runner-up in A5 class six days ago. In truth, Peter Harnden's charge usually operates at a higher level (last two victories gained in A4 company) and with sound claims of leading on the wide outside, it's feasible to expect a bold display.

BIGWOOD ECLIPSE (Trap 1 - 18:59 Nottingham) has yet to taste success since lockdown but in truth hasn't really had the rub of the green in recent starts, crowding holding him back when four lengths fourth seven days ago. Boasting a good record in the grade of A5, he can turn handy on the rails and put up a bold showing in a race lacking in unexposed sorts.

COMEOUT KIPPER (Trap 2 - 19:41 Yarmouth) arguably finds Yarmouth's 462-metre trip at the limit of her stamina, yet in truth she's still very much in the infancy of her career as an October 18' whelp. Despite meeting with a two-and-a-half length defeat last time, her exploit on the clock was her best yet and, with sound claims of seizing an early lead again, we're hopeful she can have enough in reserve with the prospect of a little more to come.

Recommended bets

SALACRES BADGER (Trap 6) - 18:41 Nottingham
BIGWOOD ECLIPSE (Trap 1) - 18:59 Nottingham
COMEOUT KIPPER (Trap 2) - 19:41 Yarmouth

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

