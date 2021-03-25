Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Back Desert Charm to strike at Sheffield

KENNYS HERO (Trap 2, 14:54 Sheffield) is a pretty reliable operator in the lower grades at Sheffield, battling on determinedly to see off a next-time-out winner in January. Lightly-raced since, she highlighted her well-being with a strong finishing second behind one in resurgent form nine days ago. Grabbing an early lead on the rails is distinctly possible this afternoon and she can account for A7 rivals.

SHARPYSLIGHTNING (Trap 5, 15:44 Sheffield) showed a fine burst of early speed when opening her account in A7 company last month and in truth has been far from disgraced in this grade of A6 subsequently, reeled in by a fellow youngster on her penultimate start and seemingly just outpointed in a strong race for the class last time. John Sharp's bitch looks to have an excellent chance of leading up in this field and in our book she ought to prove tough to peg back.

Following a facile success four starts back, DESERT CHARM (Trap 6, 17:22 Sheffield) has faced with some stern assignments, unable to get near the lead and ultimately well held on his latest start five days ago. However, for all he remains in the same grade, there is no doubting the grader has relinquished his grip this evening and from what looks a good make-up in stripes, we're hopeful he can sign us off with success.

