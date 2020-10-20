Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Back Blanc to score at Sheffield

A determined winner in this grade of A6 three starts back, VIEW FINISH (Trap 1, 20:36 Newcastle) has been out with the washing on each of her two starts since, never landing a blow in a race won in a good time for the grade latest. Established as a strong runner over Newcastle's 480-metre trip, her draw inside a pair that have yet to master the art of trapping looks a handy one and we're siding with her to bounce back and add to the tally.

A choicely bred individual, LIL KIM (Trap 5, 20:46 Sheffield) shaped with plenty of promise when coming from an unpromising position to finish second on her debut seven days ago, noted doing good late work off the third bend. Highly likely to improve, her make-up this evening looks a particularly good one with those to her inner expected to be battling for a rails pitch and the daughter of Holdem Spy is expected to be firmly in the mix.

Strictly on her achievements on the clock to date, CONEY LE BLANC (Trap 3, 21:45 Sheffield) isn't an obvious selection. However, there is no doubting the daughter of Farloe Blitz has twice been better than the bare result, not least when held up around half way on her most recent start but noted gathering momentum again to finish second. There is a strong suspicion Tony McKena's charge can lead those to her inside from the white jacket and, if holding nippy trapper Stepaside Jet (Trap 4) to the corner, she's expected to be seen in a much better light.

