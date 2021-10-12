Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Back Belles Pearl to shine at Sheffield

A winner in A8 company on debut, JANNAS LITTLEGEM (Trap 4, 18:19 Sheffield) arrives winless on the back of four starts in this grade of A6 but she's gone close of late, collared on the run-in eight days ago but still managing to post her best effort yet on the clock. A May 20' youngster she rates the clear early leader here once more and with potential for better still, she may well be up to stringing them out from lid-rise and make every post a winning one.

We step up significantly in class for our second selection, the Bresbet Steel City Cup Trial Stakes and Barrie Draper's BALLYBOSS BAZ (Trap 5, 20:12 Sheffield) is fancied to resume winning ways. A facile winner in A1 class on his penultimate start, dipping under the 29-second barrier in the process. Far from disgraced when runner-up in a C&D open since, he's clearly in rude health at present and can go toe-to-toe with Million Jack (Trap 4) early doors before assuming control from halfway.

A leap of faith is required in supporting BELLES PEARL (Trap 4, 20:27 Sheffield) given the veteran campaigner doesn't find winning easy at Sheffield, slow breaks and trouble-in-running often holding her back. However, this evening she lines up in a handicap distinctly lacking depth from a make-up that should see her to good advantage around the opening couple of bends. A strong-running sort with six-bend form, she should be on the coat-tails of the pace-setters on the rails off the second bend and, whilst Tewmax Esther (Trap 6) is fancied to put it up to her late, the fact that rival is still regaining full fitness following seasonal rest is enough to swing the pendulum in favour of Belles Pearl particularly at forecast odds.

