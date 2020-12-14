Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Atarah King can be victorious

Aldworth Spinner (Trap 4, 14.04) recently received some graded relief but he was never able to get competitive when a pair of trail-blazers took each other on from lid rise. Not beaten far at the line, this afternoon's contest looks weaker still and with claims of turning handy behind likely pace-setter Cabaret Girl (Trap 6) all looks set fair for a big run.



Clare from Clare (Trap 4, 16.23) arrives on a losing run but there have been signs a return to the winners' enclosure isn't far away in recent weeks. Runner-up on 2 of her last 3 starts in A8 class, this is a race lacking depth and she's fancied to turn handy and come home in front. Kanturk Satin (Trap 2) is the sole unexposed sort in the field and can provide the forecast play.

Over at Nottingham the semi-finals of the RPGTV National Sprint take place and Atarah King (Trap 5) is fancied to land his respective heat at 20.21. The son of Good News has been driving the second bend brilliantly in recent weeks and, granted a clear run around the opening bend, he's fancied to book his place in next week's final.

