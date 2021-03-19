Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Arcadian can leave punters in paradise at Nottingham

ARCADIAN (Trap 2) - 19:09 Nottingham

Nottingham's evening card is the destination for all three bets, with ARCADIAN hopefully getting us off to the perfect start in the A6 at 19.09. A winner in this grade in January, Arcadian is working her way back to full fitness post-season, and she didn't do a lot wrong when runner-up last week, just ahead of Grandmas Star. That rival has been chalked up as favourite to win tonight, but Arcadian is open to improvement in her own right and can reverse the form.

WOODCOCKS ALIONA (Trap 2) - 19:41 Nottingham

As a July 17 bitch, WOODCOCKS ALIONA is firmly into the veteran stage of her career, but there's still plenty of life in her judged on a brace of wins in recent weeks, including in this grade on her penultimate start. There's pace either side of her in the 19.41, but she's a strong stayer over the 500m trip so can hopefully slot in early before her stamina kicks in late.

SALACRES JOSH (Trap 5) - 20:27 Nottingham

Having landed a punt in A5 class on his penultimate start, SALACRES JOSH got it wrong at the boxes when last seen on Monday. This is a quick turnaround, but he's usually a reliable trapper and he really ought to lead up on the outside in the 20.27 contest. If that proves to be the case, he will be a tough nut to crack.