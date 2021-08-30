Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Apache to take off at Nottingham

Space Jet (Trap 1) - 20:06 Nottingham

The strong-running Space Jet (T1) is fancied to back up her facile Central Park success 15 days ago. A low-mileage sort, she boasts previous course experience and is far from reliant on an early lead, so we're hopeful she can emerge from the opening couple of bends unscathed and announce her presence on proceedings from halfway.

Locked Down (Trap 2) - 20:21 Nottingham

Locked Down (T2) has taken particularly well to racing at Nottingham and is fancied to continue the good work. Barrie Draper's pup quickly recovered from a luckless effort when landing his heat of the Arena Racing Company 480 Trophy seven days ago. That effort is backed up by the clock and he's fancied to be a leading player again granted a similarly slick exit from the boxes.

Bubbly Apache (Trap 3) - 20:36 Nottingham

Bubbly Apache (T3) boasts early pace as his most potent weapon, and he displayed that once more when landing his semi-final of the Arc Puppy Classic seven days ago. He's already shown he can go faster on the clock and, with the draw in trap 3 unlikely to inconvenience him, he's fancied to trap fast and have enough in reserve to complete the four-timer, possibly at the chief expense of Coolavanny Aunty (T2).