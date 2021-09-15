Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Antigua Storm can land the Final

Knocknaseed Gem (Trap 1) - 18.59 Yarmouth

The open race action gets underway with the Bresbet.com E. A Derby Sprint at 18.59 and in a race featuring a whole host of 4-bend types, it may well be a good opening for established 2-bend operator KNOCKNASEED GEM (Trap 1) to capitalise on what rates a return to calmer waters. Ultra-consistent at home track Towcester in recent months, he boasts a good make-up on the rails with his nearest rival Deadline Day (Trap 2) expected to be taking a middle course on the approach to the first bend and John Mullins' charge can take full advantage and assert from halfway.

Icaals Rocco (Trap 2) - 19:34 Yarmouth

The second of our selections comes in division two of the Bresbet.com E. A Derby Sprint at 19.34 and having not been seen to best effect on his most recent start around here ICAALS ROCCO (Trap 2) can boss matters from his inside draw and enhance his C&D record to 3 from 4. Another John Mullins' in-mate, he previously impressed when landing the Trainers Judgement Night Competition Sprint over 305 metres at Nottingham 9 days ago. A powerful son of Pat C Sabbath, this rates a drop in class compared to the competition he has faced of late and he can trap handily and stamp his class on proceedings off the second bend.

Antigua Storm (Trap 1) - 20:52 Yarmouth

The East Anglian Derby Final itself takes centre stage at 20.52 with a number of the hopefuls arriving with claims and in our book it may pay to side with ANTIGUA STORM (Trap 1) having set the standard on the clock in his semi-final. Mark Wallis' charge is still relatively low-mileage for an April 19' whelp and negated the wide running antics of his opening exploits here, breaking swiftly on the inside to defeat King Bruno (Trap 6) by 3 and a half lengths 7 days ago. It's anticipated the selection will be forced to afford first run to fellow semi-final scorers Aussie Captain (Trap 3) and Bockos Jon Jo (Trap 4) both of whom look likely to battle it out for early supremacy on the approach to the opening corner judged on the sectional clock. However, we're hopeful Antigua Storm with a repeat of last week's 5.22 split can trap handily in front of Lylas Boy (Trap 2) on the rails and be on the coat-tail of the aforementioned pair by the three-quarter point and assert off the final bend to take the £15,000 prize.

