Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Annagh Beauty will prove tough to contain at Sunderland

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday
Timeform select the best bets from across the UK on Wednesday...

"...we're hopeful she will have enough in reserve to hold the challengers..."

Timeform on Jura Go Zola

ONLY ONE (Trap 4) - 17.52 Doncaster

ONLY ONE really got her act together over the shorter 450-metre trip earlier in the year, improving through the grades to score three times and highlighting a step back up to this trip was well worth exploring. Beaten in a fast time for the grade on her first competitive start post lockdown latest, she can trap better than she did then, and we're hopeful she can prove sharper on this occasion and get back on the up.

ANNAGH BEAUTY (Trap 3) - 20.47 Sunderland

ANNAGH BEAUTY is well established as a reliable operator in the higher grades over four bends at Sunderland, therefore it was no surprise to see her account for D4 rivals over 261 metres recently as she comes forward from seasonal rest. In truth, that ought not to prove her limit given her back-class and she will prove tough to contain with a repeat.

JURA GO ZOLA (Trap 3) - 21.57 Yarmouth

JURA GO ZOLA only boasts a basement grade victory on her C.V at present, yet as a September 18' whelp she's entitled to be coming forward all the time, as she highlighted when making most only to be collared late in the day earlier this month. Tonight's A7 doesn't rate the strongest on paper by any means, and with sound claims of blazing the trail down the centre again, we're hopeful she will have enough in reserve to hold the challengers this evening.

Recommended bets

Donc 17th Jun (A4 483m)

Wednesday 17 June, 5.52pm

1. Sambuca Star
2. Millcroft Magic
3. Newhall Kid
4. Only One
5. Rapido Gemma
6. Hitman Harry
Sund 17th Jun (D3 261m)

Wednesday 17 June, 8.47pm

1. Lemming Jet
2. Grimes Lady
3. Annagh Beauty
4. Scotts Topper
5. Le Onde
6. Farloe Axel
Yarm 17th Jun (A7 462m)

Wednesday 17 June, 9.57pm

1. Hartwood Fury
2. Pawsome Dakota
3. Jura Go Zola
4. Beaniesthebest
5. Cadawill
6. Butterbridge Eva
Timeform,

