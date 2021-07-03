Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Angry Dad holds all the aces

Bettys Book (Trap 2) - 19:00 Towcester

The top class action continues apace at Towcester this evening and we're hopeful of getting off to a flyer with Bettys Book (T2), who lines up in heat 3 of the RPGTV Notebook Ladies Stakes. Knocked out in the second round of this year's Derby, a course-and-distance trial five days ago should have blown the cobwebs away and, with some very useful form to call upon, she can bide her time behind the pace-setters on the rails and strike from the three-quarter point.

Warzone Tom (Trap 4) - 19:35 Towcester

Warzone Tom (T4) wasn't seen to best effect two weeks ago fancied to resume winning ways. Liz McNair's charge had previously been running well and was runner-up behind track-record-breaking Bockos Belly on his penultimate start. The son of Good News needs to bring one of his better breaks to the table, but he should prove a tough nut to crack if doing so.

Angry Dad (Trap 3) - 20:51 Towcester

In the second semi-final of the RPGTV Derby Plate it may pay to side with upwardly-mobile youngster Angry Dad (T3) to back up what was a fine display in the heats seven days ago. The Irish raider flew from the traps when posting a slick 29.25 on what was just his seventh career start. He sets the standard on that effort and, with potential for better still, he's fancied to hold the inside line and assert off the second bend.