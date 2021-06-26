Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Angry Dad can make punters happy at Towcester

Angry Dad (Trap 2) - 19.54 Towcester



Heat three of the RPGTV Derby Plate takes place at 19.54 and ANGRY DAD (Trap 2) is fancied to gain compensation for his unfortunate exit from the Derby itself 2 weeks ago. An easy winner in the opening heats, he found early crowding halting further progress thereafter, doing well to go close the gap to two and three quarter lengths behind Adeles Duke. Open to further improvement, he can trap handy and come out on top with potential for better still firmly intact.

Unlock Unlock (Trap 6) - 20:51 Towcester

The Quarter finals of the StarSports/TRC Derby take centre stage at Towcester and UNLOCK UNLOCK (Trap 6) is fancied to land heat 2 at 20.51. The daughter of Droopys Sydney holds sound claims on the clock and has the additional aid of a vacant trap on her immediate inside. Noted finishing very strongly 7 days ago, she can escape potential scrimmaging out wide and emerge victorious.

Hello Mary Lou (Trap 2) - 21:01 Sheffield

Low-grade action to finish off over at Sheffield at 21.01 in which Barrie Draper's HELLO MARY LOU (Trap 2) is fancied to shed the maiden tag at the seventh attempt. Faced with sterner assignments than tonight's, the grader has afforded the youngster a real chance and she can bide her time and assert from the three-quarter point.

