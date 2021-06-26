To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Angry Dad can make punters happy at Towcester

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Towcester and Sheffiled on Saturday...

"...he can trap handy and come out on top..."

Timeform on Angry Dad

Angry Dad (Trap 2) - 19.54 Towcester

Heat three of the RPGTV Derby Plate takes place at 19.54 and ANGRY DAD (Trap 2) is fancied to gain compensation for his unfortunate exit from the Derby itself 2 weeks ago. An easy winner in the opening heats, he found early crowding halting further progress thereafter, doing well to go close the gap to two and three quarter lengths behind Adeles Duke. Open to further improvement, he can trap handy and come out on top with potential for better still firmly intact.

Unlock Unlock (Trap 6) - 20:51 Towcester

The Quarter finals of the StarSports/TRC Derby take centre stage at Towcester and UNLOCK UNLOCK (Trap 6) is fancied to land heat 2 at 20.51. The daughter of Droopys Sydney holds sound claims on the clock and has the additional aid of a vacant trap on her immediate inside. Noted finishing very strongly 7 days ago, she can escape potential scrimmaging out wide and emerge victorious.

Hello Mary Lou (Trap 2) - 21:01 Sheffield

Low-grade action to finish off over at Sheffield at 21.01 in which Barrie Draper's HELLO MARY LOU (Trap 2) is fancied to shed the maiden tag at the seventh attempt. Faced with sterner assignments than tonight's, the grader has afforded the youngster a real chance and she can bide her time and assert from the three-quarter point.

Recommended bets

Angry Dad (Trap 2) - 19.54 Towcester
Unlock Unlock (Trap 6) - 20:51 Towcester
Hello Mary Lou (Trap 2) - 21:01 Sheffield

Towcester 26th Jun (OR 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 June, 7.54pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Fatboyz Storm
2. Angry Dad
3. Ivy Hill Skyhigh
4. Bubbly Jubbly
5. Bandicoot Sammy
6. Glengar Bale
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Towcester 26th Jun (OR 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 June, 8.51pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Newinn Session
2. Aussie Captain
3. Bockos Belly
4. Gaytime Milo
6. Unlock Unlock
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheffield 26th Jun (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 June, 9.01pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Westminster Iona
2. Hello Mary Lou
3. Whiskey Galore
4. Lyre Rambler
5. Camp Anna
6. Inca Starlet
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays