Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Angel can Zoom past her rivals at Monmore

PUFF THE TIGER (Trap 6) - 18:33 Monmore

The second of the Puppy races comes at 18.33 and whilst a shade underwhelming on his first competitive C&D start seven days ago PUFF THE TIGER may be up to leaving that effort in his wake and bouncing back to winning ways. Fourth in the English Puppy Derby pre-Christmas, Pat Janssens' charge probably found Towcester's testing 500-metre trip at the limit of his stamina, certainly at this stage of his career. He looks particularly well-housed as the sole wide seed this evening, not least with Cooladerry Best (Trap 5) expected to be shifting left on the run up, having done his winning in graded races from trap 3. We're hopeful the son of Droopys Jet can break fast, seize an early lead and capitalise on potential scrimmaging on his inner.

JAGUAR MACIE (Trap 1) - 18:48 Monmore

One hound who has already proven most versatile is JAGUAR MACIE, and she is fancied to land the third of the Ladbrokes sponsored Puppy 480 contests at 18.48. A dual winner around Hove's challenging 500-metre circuit, she found the contours of Pelaw Grange proving no barrier to further success, battling well to get on top close home over the tight 435-metre trip in December. Yet, that has proved anything but her limit, the daughter of Droopys Jet taking the scalp of Cold As Ice at Newcastle on her latest competitive outing 11 days ago, posting a career best in the process. Her draw in red looks a good one this evening and on the back of a very impressive 28.24 C&D trial last week, she should prove tough to contain in this line up.

ZOOM ANGEL (Trap 5) - 19:24 Monmore

Our third selection comes at 19.24, and a hound who has impressed in recent starts is ZOOM ANGEL. She's quickly made her way up the graded ladder for Lynn Cook at Nottingham, bolting up in A2 class on her penultimate start prior to handling the rise in class with a battling ½ length open race success at Colwick Park last month. A daughter of Eden The Kid, she has a fine blend of early pace and stamina, and it was hard to knock her first look around here 12 days ago, stopping the clock at 28.47 in a C&D solo. She's entitled to build on that effort here and come out on top.