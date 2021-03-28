Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Anfield Star can shine bright

Kinsl 28th Mar (A6 462m)Show Hide
Sunday 28 March, 2.19pm
|1. Opal
|2. Anfield Star
|3. Carrigeen Honey
|4. Bitofamiss
|5. Lundhill Bess
|6. Altmore Wizard
Timeform select the three best bets at Kinsley on Sunday.
"...he’s fancied to make a bold bid to follow up..."
Timeform on Anfield Star
Anfield Star (Trap 2) - 14.19 Kinsley
Following a break ANFIELD STAR (Trap 2, 14.19) confirmed previous promise when running out a convincing winner in A7 class on Tuesday, coming from mid-pack around the opening couple of bends to draw clear for a 4-length success. A November 18' whelp, it's distinctly possible connections can eke out a little more improvement, and in an A6 lacking depth, he's fancied to make a bold bid to follow up.
Beaming Elmer (Trap 6) - 15:44 Kinsley
BEAMING ELMER (Trap 6, 15.44) remains winless following his switch from Sheffield to Kinsley but there have been signs that the daughter of Azza Azza Azza may be ready to buck that trend of late, not least when filling the runner-up spot on her last 2 starts. A draw outside a couple of moderate breakers looks a useful one and she can turn front rank from lid rise and hold off the late challengers.
Highview Brand (Trap 6) - 16:43 Kinsley
HIGHVIEW BRAND (Trap 6, 16.43) doesn't make life easy with moderate breaks, particularly around Kinsley's tight circuit, but she makes up for that with a strong finish, of which she displayed when successful in this grade last month. Bev Heaton's charge holds sound claims on her latest 28.18 time seven days ago and a clear run out wide can see her strike late.
