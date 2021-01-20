Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Success looks on the cards for Paris Adeus

PARIS ADEUS (Trap 6) - 18:36 Sunderland

The first of three evening selections at Sunderland comes in the 18.36 A5 contest, with PARIS ADEUS seemingly having a lot in his favour. Firstly, he tackles A5 company for the first time since he was graded on last summer and as a result he holds the aces on the clock, and secondly, the make-up of the race also looks ideal give he is the only wide seed, so an overdue success looks firmly on the cards.

MAGGIE MUSTANG (Trap 5) - 19:58 Sunderland

Fresh from a two-bend handicap win, MAGGIE MUSTANG confirmed she's in great heart with a runner-up effort back in D2 company a fortnight ago. She's yet to score in this class, but this former Pelaw Grange runner will hopefully change that tonight.

FUTURE SHELBY (Trap 1) - 21:01 Sunderland

FUTURE SHELBY looked a grader to keep on the right side of when a commanding winner in A3 company at the beginning of the month. Things have conspired against him both starts since in this company, missing the break before suffering crowding here last week, so it's unwise to think Future Shelby cannot add to his tally in A2 company.