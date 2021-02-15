To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Amanda to leave punters in Paradise at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield on Monday...

"...she may well make full use of the room on the rails and add another A6 victory to her tally."

Timeform on Amanda Paradise

STONEPARK SARAH (Trap 1) - 14.54 Sheffield

STONEPARK SARAH is a totally unexposed youngster with no miles on the clock. Showing plenty of early dash (daughter of Ballymac Best) before understandably outpointed behind a first-time-out A4 winner in one of her qualifying trials. By our estimation, she's been far from over-faced for her competitive debut (in A7), not least operating inside a slow breaker and a big run is expected with improvement a distinct possibility.

PARADISE AMANDA (Trap 1) - 16.04 Sheffield

PARADISE AMANDA arrives on a losing run stretching back to December but there have been plenty of solid efforts in defeat of late, not least when runner-up behind an unexposed pup in the shape of Magna Blades latest. Jamie Smith's charge isn't always the quickest from the traps but she makes up for that with a useful burst of early pace. Entitled to hold an advantage on the rails in our book, there is potential for scrimmaging on her outer and she may well make full use of the room on the rails and add another A6 victory to her tally.

RODDICKSMEDADDY (Trap 6) - 17.22 Sheffield

Sheffield's final race is a low-grade A8 affair facing a host of exposed sorts. However, that doesn't detract from a potential punt and RODDICKSMEDADDY, who has proved frustrating of late may well have enough to get back to winning ways. Bumped at the start on her most recent outing, she in truth had a job on to reel in an unexposed youngster but kept on in vein pursuit to be beaten only a length. Fancied to break handy out wide, she will likely have Stunning Ivy (Trap 1) challenging early but is fancied to have that rival's measure off the last bend and deservedly resume winning ways.

Sheff 15th Feb (A7 500m)

Monday 15 February, 2.54pm

Market rules

1. Stonepark Sarah
2. Minnies Orsk
3. Loskeran Thief
4. Wreckin Bar
5. Baltovin Razl
6. Hello Baby Blue
Sheff 15th Feb (A6 500m)

Monday 15 February, 4.04pm

Market rules

1. Paradise Amanda
2. Difficult Day
3. Magna Norris
4. Needonenow
5. Windcriesmary
6. Swift Model
Sheff 15th Feb (A8 500M)

Monday 15 February, 5.22pm

Market rules

1. Stunning Ivy
2. Roedhelm Rafiki
3. Whiskey Mac
4. Harton Boris
5. Glenvale Jet
6. Roddicksmedaddy
