Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Amanda to leave punters in Paradise at Sheffield

STONEPARK SARAH (Trap 1) - 14.54 Sheffield

STONEPARK SARAH is a totally unexposed youngster with no miles on the clock. Showing plenty of early dash (daughter of Ballymac Best) before understandably outpointed behind a first-time-out A4 winner in one of her qualifying trials. By our estimation, she's been far from over-faced for her competitive debut (in A7), not least operating inside a slow breaker and a big run is expected with improvement a distinct possibility.

PARADISE AMANDA (Trap 1) - 16.04 Sheffield

PARADISE AMANDA arrives on a losing run stretching back to December but there have been plenty of solid efforts in defeat of late, not least when runner-up behind an unexposed pup in the shape of Magna Blades latest. Jamie Smith's charge isn't always the quickest from the traps but she makes up for that with a useful burst of early pace. Entitled to hold an advantage on the rails in our book, there is potential for scrimmaging on her outer and she may well make full use of the room on the rails and add another A6 victory to her tally.

RODDICKSMEDADDY (Trap 6) - 17.22 Sheffield

Sheffield's final race is a low-grade A8 affair facing a host of exposed sorts. However, that doesn't detract from a potential punt and RODDICKSMEDADDY, who has proved frustrating of late may well have enough to get back to winning ways. Bumped at the start on her most recent outing, she in truth had a job on to reel in an unexposed youngster but kept on in vein pursuit to be beaten only a length. Fancied to break handy out wide, she will likely have Stunning Ivy (Trap 1) challenging early but is fancied to have that rival's measure off the last bend and deservedly resume winning ways.