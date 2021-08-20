To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Always count on your Best Mate

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Romford on Friday.

"...we’re hopeful of a very bold showing from the striped jacket..."

Timeform on Droopys Exciting

Itsur Best Mate (Trap 6) - 18.43 Romford

Heat two of The Romford Friday Night 500 Maidens takes place at 18.43 and we're very hopeful of a big run from dual A1 winner ITSUR BEST MATE (Trap 6). Boasting blistering early pace around the Essex venue, he's had little go right on his travels at Nottingham in recent weeks, meeting with serious trouble and never a factor four days ago. However, not only is he well-housed as the sole wide seed, he also holds sound claims on expected final time and, drawn outside a novice pup who has potential to be edging left on the run up, he can seize a clear passage and bounce back to form.

Droopys Exciting (Trap 6) - 18:58 Romford

Heat three of the same minor competition comes at 18.58 and an eye-catcher from seven days ago in the shape of DROOPYS EXCITING (Trap 6) may well be up to making the breakthrough at open level having made a bright start to his career. A D1 scorer at Central Park, he ran well over C&D last time, meeting with trouble at the quarter-point but finishing to good effect to be beaten one and three-quarter lengths in to third. That sighter won't have been wasted on the son of Ballybough Mike and with potential firmly intact over four-bend trips, we're hopeful of a very bold showing from the striped jacket.

Waste House Izzy (Trap 5) - 20:38 Romford

We step up in trip for our final selection at 20.38, over the 575-metre distance and the red-hot WASTE HOUSE IZZY (Trap 5) is fancied to enhance what has become a fine strike rate over the trip. The move in to trap 5 won't hold any fears for David Mullins' daughter of Laughill Blake and she can trap fast once more and make every post a winning one.

Romford 20th Aug (OR 400M)

Friday 20 August, 6.43pm

1. Hard to Call
2. Droopys Cloud
3. Nolas Whitesox
4. Im Alright Botch
5. Crossfield Dusty
6. Itsur Best Mate
Romford 20th Aug (OR 400M)

Friday 20 August, 6.58pm

1. Droopys Say
2. Some Pepperoni
3. Swift Raisin
4. Glatton Gianni
5. La Dinero
6. Droopys Exciting
Romford 20th Aug (OR 575M)

Friday 20 August, 8.38pm

1. Ballymac Brook
2. Doolin Princess
3. Seaglass Smokey
4. Knight Hawk
5. Waste House Izzy
6. Droopys Toast
